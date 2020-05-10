KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43,579 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $85,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,384.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $944.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,204.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

