KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 245.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,243 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Entergy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,643,000 after acquiring an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,898,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,855,000 after purchasing an additional 95,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,227,000 after purchasing an additional 165,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after buying an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

