KBC Group NV Has $10.02 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,938 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

