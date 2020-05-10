KBC Group NV Has $6.72 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,987 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.