KBC Group NV Has $7.61 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 312.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,722,000 after purchasing an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.53. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.17.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

