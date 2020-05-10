KBC Group NV Has $9.98 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $3,826,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in General Motors by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 835,641 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.