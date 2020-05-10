KBC Group NV Purchases 39,166 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 159.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after purchasing an additional 961,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after buying an additional 334,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,637,000 after acquiring an additional 75,167 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,673 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,791. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $166.06 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

