KBC Group NV Raises Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NTAP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

