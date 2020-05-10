KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.16% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $122.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

