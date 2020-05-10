KBC Group NV Sells 36,017 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,017 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

EXPD opened at $74.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

