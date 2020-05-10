KBC Group NV Sells 4,947 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $105.03 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

