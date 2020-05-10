KBC Group NV Sells 58,413 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,413 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $12,738,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,625,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,956,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $166,130,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $82.46 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $82.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

