KBC Group NV Sells 60,038 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,038 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of Hilton Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HLT opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 476.80% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

