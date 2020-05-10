KBC Group NV Sells 73,443 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,443 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

NYSE FE opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

