KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $234.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

