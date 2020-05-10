Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.26% of Kemper worth $12,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kemper by 45.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 89,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kemper by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Kemper stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

