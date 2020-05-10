Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kohl’s worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,011,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $68.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

