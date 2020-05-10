Komodo (KMD) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Komodo has a market cap of $62.32 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00006098 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bitbns and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00471483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00101655 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001360 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000561 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,754,292 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Crex24, Bitbns, HitBTC, CoinExchange, BarterDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

