KuCoin Shares (KCS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.77 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $70.62 million and $7.77 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00010194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02124375 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00072203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00174637 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,250,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,250,284 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.