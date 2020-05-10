Lamden (TAU) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $14,192.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay, Bilaxy and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

