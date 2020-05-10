LBRY Credits (LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.33 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and $321,631.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.02144141 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00176041 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00043391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 667,762,058 coins and its circulating supply is 359,402,242 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.