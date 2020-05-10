LHT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $107.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, LHT has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market cap of $831,564.64 and $107.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.