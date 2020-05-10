Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $390,559.76 and $145,198.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00299956 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00449952 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00014841 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007654 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005211 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,303,623 coins and its circulating supply is 19,303,611 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

