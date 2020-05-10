Loki Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,924.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market cap of $17.41 million and $106,924.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,526.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.36 or 0.02173769 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.67 or 0.02693455 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00485036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00678419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00070974 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00469106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,752,198 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

