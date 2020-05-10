Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 256,083 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 132.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,083 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $13,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 90.58% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

