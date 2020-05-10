Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 12,603 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.30% of IDACORP worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in IDACORP by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,200,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDA. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of IDA opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

