Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 317,251 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of NetApp worth $12,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

