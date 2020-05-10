Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,773 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

PPL opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

