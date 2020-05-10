Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $152,112.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,975.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

NYSE WM opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

