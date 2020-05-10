Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 299,559 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,165.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,559 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,669,538. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

