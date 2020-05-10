Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases 87,149 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,149 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Rollins worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,236,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 4,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 210,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

