Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,893 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.36% of Sealed Air worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 357.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. Sealed Air Corp has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

