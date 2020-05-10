Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 13,249 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,035 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $53.81 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

