Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 17,565 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Allegion worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $102.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.21. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

