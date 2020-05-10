Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 353,974 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 353,974 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,655. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Shares of GILD opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

