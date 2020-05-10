Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 44,114 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,114 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of AES worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

In other news, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,858.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

