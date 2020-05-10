Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 51,269 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,269 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

NYSE AME opened at $84.32 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

