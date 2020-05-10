Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 799,403 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,403 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $12,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

