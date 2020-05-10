Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,651 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Best Buy worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after buying an additional 1,168,359 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,859 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after buying an additional 807,879 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after buying an additional 783,926 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,352.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,602 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,169. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.