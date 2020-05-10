Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.23. 3,941,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,651. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.