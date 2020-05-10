LUNA Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX and Coinone. LUNA has a market capitalization of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

