Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.85. 172,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $121.21.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.