Maecenas (ART) Trading 25% Lower Over Last Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Maecenas has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $662,282.08 and approximately $280.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02143606 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00072134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00175643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,588,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.