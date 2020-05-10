Magnum (MGM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.02146862 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00072160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00176164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

