Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.68. 70,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manitex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,083.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $102,910. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

