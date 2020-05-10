MarteXcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $20,230.52 and approximately $5.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023576 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000436 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001919 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045976 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,026,584 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

