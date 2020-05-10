Master Contract Token (MCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,790.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $270,471.26 and approximately $2,790.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

