Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 27,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,139,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.79. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.