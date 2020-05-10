MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $113,592.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

