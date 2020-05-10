MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MD stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,663. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

